Buhari Arrives Egypt For Peace And Development Forum

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Aswan, Egypt, to attend a forum designed to set “an agenda for sustainable peace and development in Africa.”
According to a statement signed by the President’s Media Aide, Garba Shehu, the forum is expected to hold between Wednesday, December 11 and Thursday, December 12.
It aims to address the interconnections between peace and development in Africa while promoting Africa-led solutions.
The initiative is being launched by the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in his capacity as the Chairman of the African Union (AU) and as an advocate of post-conflict reconstruction and development in Africa.
The gathering is expected to bring together heads of state and government, leaders from regional and international organizations, financial institutions, private sector, and civil societies as well as scholars, among others.
The President was accompanied by Governors Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Godwin Obaseki of Edo and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, as well as the minister of Defence, National Security Adviser and Director-General of the NIA.
President Buhari is expected back in Abuja on Friday.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.