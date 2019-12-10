Ace music producer, Samklef has blasted Nigerian leaders over their “failure to work on stable power supply” in the country.
Samklef said the leaders, despite traveling out to other countries and seeing how developed they are, have refused to work on the growth of theirs.
The music producer had taken to his Twitter handle to greet his fans who were surprised at the lateness of his greetings.
A fan reacted, asking if he was not in Nigeria and Samklef responded saying he was out of the country where there is 24 hours uninterrupted power supply.
The producer further slammed Nigerian leaders saying “Some place where there is 24 hours light.. our leaders always comes here 2 but go back to Nigeria with a blocked brain”
Some place where there is 24 hours light.. our leaders always comes here 2 but go back to Nigeria with a blocked brain. https://t.co/BXYWGg1EVr
— Bad Boy Klef (@SAMKLEF) December 9, 2019
