Why Kim Kardashian Might Fire Sister From Their Show

In what appears to be a threat, American media personality, Kim Kardashian has said her sister, Kourteny may be kicked out from ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ cast, over failure to open up on her personal life.

Kim made this known during recent episode, where she and Khloe confronted Kourtney after she showed up to filming with a hickey but refused to talk about it.

“Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves. And it just seems like Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera. All of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more,” Kim said.

Speaking to their mother, Kris Jenner, Kim added: “We have a proposal. It starts with an F and ends with a D. Everyone needs a consequence. Let’s show her. If she doesn’t want to show up, if she doesn’t want to work and she has too many boundaries, then she’s out.”

In defense, Kourtney said: “My sisters are nosy when it comes to anything in my life. I try to keep certain things private. I don’t like to share about dating. I don’t know if they are bored in their own lives and they want to live through my wild dating life that they think is going on”.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ reality show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian family.