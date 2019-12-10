Former BBNaija housemate Tacha Akide appears to be shaking some tables by saying that she would not reply those accusing her of being ungrateful because “they are not worth it.”

Tacha made this known in a live video on Instagram while responding to insinuations by several celebrities that she is ungrateful.

Since her disqualification from BBNaija “Pepper Dem” edition, some celebs have taken to Instagram to drag the reality TV star.

Among them is Nollywood actress Angela Okorie who claimed that Tacha is an ungrateful personality.

The actress, in a long post on Instagram, said even though she doesn’t expect paybacks for every of her kind gestures, she deserves gratitude.

“Some people i helped like Tacha can’t even say, Thank you for giving her my platform

To push her Brand, As the matter of fact she ignores me,” Okorie had noted.

Stating that it took Tacha two weeks to call her after leaving the Big Brother House, Okorie said: ”Now I understand why Jaruma unfollowed you.”

Recall that Jaruma, a sex therapist, recently recounted how she had stood by Tacha during her stay in the House, but the reality star ended up not treating her right, according to her.

Jaruma noted that Tacha, after her disqualification, acted like “she never did anything for her.”

But Tacha appears to be unconcerned, saying those celebrities do not deserve her time.

The self-proclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter said, “I’m not going to reply those saying I’m ungrateful because they are not worth it, if they want me to reply them, they should pay me.”

Watch video below