What Miscarriages Taught Me, Beyoncé Opens Up

Sometimes humans learn certain things through past or current occurrences and as such, American superstar singer, Beyonce has shared her personal story on miscarriages with her fans.
In her question and answer session with her fans for her Elle cover story released on Monday, the mother of three was asked about awards, and if she was “disappointed” after losing out on awards for her album, Lemonade, as well as her concert film, Homecoming.
She said “I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed, success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift.
Beyonce continued “Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper.
“I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It’s difficult for me to go backwards.”
The 38-year-old star added that being “number one” was no longer her “priority.”
“My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me,”
Speaking on how she balances work and personal life, she said: “making sure I am present for my kids—dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family—all while running a company can be challenging,”
“After having a difficult pregnancy, I took a year to focus on my health,” she continued. “I have researched information on homeopathic medicines. I don’t just put any prescription in my body. My diet is important, and I use tools like acupuncture, meditation, visualization, and breathing exercises.”
