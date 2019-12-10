What Aisha Buhari Told 36 States Governors’ Wives

Wife of the President Aisha Buhari has commended the wives of the 36 States Governors for the role they play in reducing the spate of maternal and child mortality in Nigeria.

The President’s wife made the commendation during a Mid-Term Peer Review session on Governors Wives Advocacy Coalition (GWAC) held at the State House, Abuja.

Mrs Buhari recalled the day in October 2017, when she signed a commitment with the wives of Governors to champion the cause of RMNCAH+N, the commitment that led to the Governors’ Wives Advocacy Coalition.

“We all realized the need to aggressively address the issues to avoid a situation where women will have to choose whether to give birth to a child or stay alive”, said the First Lady.

She expressed her excitement over their performance leading to several interventions for the improvement of RMNCAH+N in their various states, including the trickling down efforts to the wives of Local Government Chairmen thus complementing the effort of government in their states.

According to her, as women and mothers, they understand better than anybody the problems and challenges being faced by women and children in the society.

A communique read at the end of the meeting identified the peer review as an opportunity to assess the progress made and provide insights on the future of the project.

It further called on Development Partners both from the public and private sectors interested in working for the health and wellbeing of women and children to strategically engage state’s First Ladies.

The event saw the investiture of the wife of the Vice President, Her Excellency, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo and wives of Governors as champions in the fight against tuberculosis (TB).

Mrs Buhari called on them to “use every opportunity to advocate for the improvement in the services towards the detection and treatment of TB in Nigeria.