We Cannot Fight Corruption Alone, EFCC Boss Magu Admits

Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has admitted that it cannot win the war against corruption alone, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the EFCC Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu noted this on Monday in Lagos State.

Magu spoke in an anti-corruption walk to mark the 2019 International Anti-corruption Day where he called on Nigerians not to tolerate criminal activities around them.

The walk was captioned “United against Corruption” and targeted at creating awareness on the negative influence of corruption on Nigeria’s development.

Over 100 members of the EFCC marched from Obalende, Tafawa Balewa Square to the EFCC office on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi carrying placards with various anti-corruption inscriptions on them.

“We are convinced that corruption can only be tackled when there is a meeting of minds and common resolve by all to fight the malaise,” Magu admitted.

“No one must be left behind. It is a collective responsibility to take Nigeria out of the woods.

“It is no longer news that corruption is at the mid-riff of our developmental growth as a nation.”

“You will all agree with me that it promotes impunity in the conduct of public affairs. It is the reasons the nation is yet to fully realize it’s potentials as the effects of corruption permeate every sector.”