Sowore: US-Based Nigerian Professor Speaks On Activist’s Ordeal

A US-based Nigerian journalism teacher Farooq Kperogi has condemned the re-arrest of activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the Department of State Services (DSS) had on Friday re-arrested Sowore in a courtroom less than a day after releasing him on bail.

He was first arrested in August by the DSS for organizing the Revolution Now protests.

While speaking on the development, Kperogi described it as “shameful,” lamenting President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence on the issue.

In a tweet on his handle, he said: “When Osinbajo fired Lawal Daura after d DSS invaded the NA & earned praise from even critics like us, Buhari supporters said Osinbajo only carried out Buhari’s instruction.

“The shameful armed invasion of a court & re-detention of Sowore is worse. But DSS boss Bichi still has a job.”