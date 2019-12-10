Return Orij Kalu’s Loots To Abia, Group Tells Buhari Govt

The Abia Good Governance Initiative has called on the Federal Government to return the loots recovered from ex-governor Orji Kalu to the state’s coffers.
Concise News had reported that the Federal High Court, Lagos, had found Kalu guilty of 39 counts of N7.2 billion fraud and money laundering.
The former Abia governor was charged, alongside Jones Udeogo, the Commissioner for Finance during his tenure as the leader of the South-East State.
In a statement on Monday in Aba, the Abia Good Governance Initiative claimed that it would be unfair if the Federal Government does not return the loots to the state.
“The money belongs to Abians and should be returned to Abia. We want the anti-corruption agency (EFCC) to look deeper into the activities of other past and even present political office holders in the state, as a lot of money belonging to the state was looted by her political rulers,” the group said.
“They bought houses, estates, factories, cars, shops, malls all over Nigeria and outside. Some are even building Universities in Ghana and other places.”
