Profile Of New AMCON Chairman Appointed By Buhari To Replace Banire

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Edward Adamu as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary on Tuesday, read a letter from Buhari asking the upper legislative chamber to do so.

Concise News understands that Adamu, who had served as deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), replaces Muiz Banire, who took charge of AMCON in October 2018.

But the Presidency has yet to give reason for the removal of the Lagos-born Banire.

“In accordance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, 2010, I hereby present Mr Edward Lametek Adamu for confirmation as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria by the Distinguished Senate,” the letter dated December 9 read.

Profile of new AMCON Chairman Edward Lametek Adamu

Born: June 22, 1959 (age 60)

State of Origin: Gombe State

Adamu was appointed as CBN deputy governor on 23 March, 2018, after working in the apex bank for 25 years, is a Nigerian quantity surveyor, business consultant and leadership strategist.

He studied at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Quantity Surveying.

Adamu also holds postgraduate professional qualifications from the Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria, the Wharton School, INSEAD, Booth School of Business and IMD Switzerland. He is also a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors.

The incoming AMCON boss was first employed at CBN in 1992, before his appointment as Director of the Strategy Management Department at the bank in 2012.