Police Parade Alleged Killers Of Kogi PDP Woman Leader

The Kogi State Police Command has paraded six persons in connection with the killing of Salome Abuh, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) woman leader in the state.
Concise News had reported that the PDP chieftain in Wada Aro, Ochadamu Ward in Ofu Local Government of the state was roasted alive during the November 16 governorship election, when political thugs barricaded her house, doused it with petrol and set it ablaze during the November 16 elections in the state.
While parading the suspects in Lokoja, the state capital, on Tuesday, Akeem Busari, Commissioner of Police, said his men in collaboration with local vigilantes arrested them on November 22.
He identified the six suspects as Ocholi Edicha, Adamu Haruna, Onu Egbunu, Musa Alidu, Attai Haruna and Attah Ejeh.
Busari said Edicha confessed he led the gang to Abuh’s house and also revealed that they had been masterminding a series of robberies in the state.
The commissioner of police said all those involved in the act will not go unpunished as investigation was ongoing.
The suspects, however, denied killing Abuh but admitted being thieves operating in the area.
Abuh has been buried amid tears in her village in Obala in Ofu Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.
The interment held on Saturday amid tears and agony from the victim’s husband, children, friends, and political associates among other sympathisers.
Dignitaries who attended the funeral included the PDP governorship candidate in Kogi, Musa Wada, his running mate, Samuel Aro, and other PDP chieftains in the state.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.