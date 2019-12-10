Police Arrest Two Suspects Over Attack On Maersk MD’s Family

The police in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, have arrested two suspects in connection with the robbery in the residence of the Managing Director of Maersk Nig. Ltd., Gildas Tohouo.

Concise News understands that Tohouo’s Hungarian wife, Bernadette, died from injuries sustained from the attack that happened on Sunday at the Cul-De-Sac compound on Lugard Avenue in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

According to the police, the suspects – Olamide Goke and Ade Akanbi – had carried out the attack while pretending to be in the building to rectify an electrical fault.

Spokesman for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, explained that men of the Lagos State Police Command arrested the suspects shortly after the incident occurred.

“We have the two suspects in custody, it’s a domestic incident. One of the perpetrators is his domestic servant, the other is his friend who is an electrician,” Elkana said.

“We have gotten the knife they used to perpetrate the act and recovered the items they stole. Their aim was to steal from the man. They were there to rob.”

As for Tohouo, he was critically injured and has been taken to an undisclosed hospital in the Victoria Island area of the state.