Nigerian singer Esegine Allen better known as Orezi said he had developed fears that he would lose his life after he survived an auto crash during the weekend.
Concise News reports that the accident occurred on Friday on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State as he was in a rush to catch up with a flight to Delta State where he was billed to perform.
According to the singer who claimed to have sat at the back of the vehicle,he had crashed his jaw into the front seat, making him lose consciousness and he bled from everywhere.
Hours ago, Orezi, in an Instagram video described the weekend as a çrazy’ one, just as he expressed ratitude to people who reached out to him.
Watcch video below
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.