Nigerian singer Esegine Allen better known as Orezi said he had developed fears that he would lose his life after he survived an auto crash during the weekend.

Concise News reports that the accident occurred on Friday on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State as he was in a rush to catch up with a flight to Delta State where he was billed to perform.

According to the singer who claimed to have sat at the back of the vehicle,he had crashed his jaw into the front seat, making him lose consciousness and he bled from everywhere.

Hours ago, Orezi, in an Instagram video described the weekend as a çrazy’ one, just as he expressed ratitude to people who reached out to him.

