Home » Nigerians Mournful Over Maersk Boss Attack

Nigerians Mournful Over Maersk Boss Attack

By - 1 day ago
Nigerians Mournful Over Maersk Boss Attack

Maersk MS and his family/File Photo

Nigerians are grieving over the attack on the family of the Managing Director of transport and logistics company, Maersk (Nigeria), Gildas Tohouo.

Concise News reports that the attack which occurred at Tohouo’s home in Lagos on Sunday left his foreign national wife, Bernadette dead. Multiple reports say she was forced to drink acid.

The Maersk boss was critically injured and has been taken to an undisclosed hospital in the Victoria Island area of the state.

Two suspects — Ade Akanbi and Olamide Adegoke — have been arrested and the knives used in perpetrating the crime recovered.

Maersk is a Danish business conglomerate with activities in the transport, logistics and energy sectors. It has been the largest container ship and supply vessel operator in the world since 1996.

See some reactions below:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.

Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects

New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 