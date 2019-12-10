Niger: Governor Bello Presents N148bn Budget For 2020

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State on Tuesday presented a budget estimate of N148billion for the year 2020, Concise News reports.

Bello, during the presentation to the State House of Assembly at Minna, Niger State capital, said the 2020 budget tagged Budget of Inclusion for Sustainable Development, would focus on completion of all ongoing projects in line with the resolve of his administration not to abandon any project.

The budget constitutes over N69billion for recurrent expenditure and over N78billion for capital expenditure.

The Governor explained that the budget will be funded through Internally Generated Revenues, Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) and other sources of income at the disposal of the state government.

Bello highlighted of some of the projects executed under the 2018 budgets to include rehabilitation of some rural and urban roads; purchase of buses to enhance transportation services in the state.

According to him, Niger Sate has collaborated with the World Bank to rehabilitate the moribund Ladi Kwali pottery and that so far the sum of N45million has been committed to the project.

Also, over N100million was spent to put the Teachers professional institute in Shiroro Local Government in good condition while the ICT/E-library at the Justice Fati Lami institute of administration was reconstructed at the cost of N17million.