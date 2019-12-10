Home » N-Power Stipends: ‘Put A Smile On Our Faces’ – Volunteers Tell Buhari’s Minister

N-Power Stipends: ‘Put A Smile On Our Faces’ – Volunteers Tell Buhari’s Minister

By - 1 day ago
N-Power: 'Put A Smile On Our Faces' - Beneficiaries Tell Buhari's Minister

Farouq said her ministry was making efforts to develop an exit plan for beneficiaries who have spent 2 years (Photo: Sadiya Farouq/Twitter)

Graduate volunteers of the Muhammadu Buhari-administration’s N-Power programme are calling on Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq to ensure stipends are paid as promised.

Concise News understands that the Federal Government is owing roughly 500, 000 beneficiaries of the scheme two-month pay. They earn N30, 000 per month.

Although, Hajia Farouq did reveal in a Press Conference last Monday that her ministry is working towards settling payments on or before 20th of December.

Yet, as the ‘countdown’ continues, beneficiaries are asking the minister in charge of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) to ‘make them happy’.

Check out some comments from concerned citizens below:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.

Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects

New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 