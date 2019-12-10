Home » N-Power Beneficiaries Berate Scheme Boss For ‘Turkey’ Post

N-Power Beneficiaries Berate Scheme Boss For ‘Turkey’ Post

By - 1 day ago
N-Power Beneficiaries Slam Minister Sadiya Farouq For 'Turkey' Post

Sadiya Farouq said N-Power beneficiaries will be paid December 20th (Photo Courtesy: Farouq/Twitter)

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme have criticised the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq for traveling abroad for an event while stipends remain unpaid, Concise News reports.

The minister is attending the first Organization of Islamic Cooperation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Conference on Social Development.

The theme of the event is “Ensuring Social Equality and Welfare for All in the Member States: Opportunities and Challenges”.

The ministry Farouq heads now supervises the National Social Investments Programme (NSIPs) which the N-Power scheme is one of.

Graduate beneficiaries are entitled to N30, 000 (around 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend, but they have not been paid since September, 2019. This has left many of them troubled.

The minister’s update on her known social media handle on Monday did not go down well with many of the commenters.

See some reactions below:

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

