N-Power Beneficiaries Berate Scheme Boss For ‘Turkey’ Post

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme have criticised the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq for traveling abroad for an event while stipends remain unpaid, Concise News reports.

The minister is attending the first Organization of Islamic Cooperation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Conference on Social Development.

The theme of the event is “Ensuring Social Equality and Welfare for All in the Member States: Opportunities and Challenges”.

The ministry Farouq heads now supervises the National Social Investments Programme (NSIPs) which the N-Power scheme is one of.

Graduate beneficiaries are entitled to N30, 000 (around 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend, but they have not been paid since September, 2019. This has left many of them troubled.

The minister’s update on her known social media handle on Monday did not go down well with many of the commenters.

See some reactions below:

Just pay N-Power or tell them their faith. It will be more cooperative. — MUHAMMAD ALI INDIMI (@KaguAlibe1) December 9, 2019

Care of human kind ke, but she doesn’t care about the welfare of Npower volunteers. Where is the care biko? — John Ijeoma Rachael (@ijeomarachael) December 9, 2019

Please manage and look into the unpaid stipends of the N-Power beneficiaries, we’re really going through alot, the yultide is here and nothing up till please try and do what needs to be done so the beneficiaries can smile God bless our nation. — Regina Alex (@ReginaAlex13) December 9, 2019

You are definitely enjoying yourself ma. Congratulations! But while you do that, remember that it has not been easy for Npower volunteers who depend on the N30, 000 stipend to settle their bills. Since they have not been paid for months now. — John Ijeoma Rachael (@ijeomarachael) December 9, 2019

If you like go to Mars, Sha come and pay us our October, November and December stipends. — IAA (@IAA33858184) December 9, 2019

Ma, our social welfare is in a serious jeopardy here at home come back fix Npower — fwah deRock (@fwah88) December 9, 2019

Madam, your are in Turkey while hungry is killing Npower beneficiaries without three months salaries. — AJAH-LEKKI (@JohnDan247) December 9, 2019

You get all your salaries and allowances by failed to pay @npower_ng beneficiaries their stipends since you assumed the office of the minister @FMHDSD . For you to have a specific date for payment, means your act is intentional. Act like a mother and not an heartless person — THIS WORLD IS VANITY!!! (@MAJORITY001) December 10, 2019

Madam, pay Npower beneficiaries their money. What kind of inhuman treatment is this. You travel to Instabul. So what? — Idu E. Theophilus (@idutheophilus) December 9, 2019

You held back the source of livelihood for thousands of Npower beneficiaries, some of them don’t even have where to feed from or feed their family but your children are still eating food. Madam how do you want your thunder, with chukuchuku or pepper? — Chungdung (@_knightwolf) December 9, 2019