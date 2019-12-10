My Wife Dealt With Me After My Post On Polygamy- John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo, has revealed that his wife dealt with him after he agitated for the marriage and ordinance law against polygamy to be repealed.

Concise News reports that Dumelo had said it was time polygamy became legalised because most married men, according to him, have side chicks.

According to the actor-turned-politician, side chicks need to be elevated to the status of a wife as they perform same duties.

“If he marries more than one, he commits bigamy. I think it’s time for that to be repealed. After all most married men have side chicks and it’s time elevate them to wifey stautus because they peroform the same duties.”

The actor, in another post, said polyandry should be legalised for women to be allowed to marry more than one man.

In his reaction, Dumelo’s wife, Gift taunted her husband telling him to prepare to meet her new husband too at home.

“Equal rights indeed …babe hurry home and meet my new husband,” she reacted to her husband’s post.

But in a recent interview, the actor who is gunning to be the president of Ghana explained that he had the intention of pulling down the post, but it immediately went viral.

He explained further that the post was meant to be a poll seeking people’s opinions.

Asked if his wife’s comments on the post influenced his deleting the post, he said “Before I shared the post, I showed it to my wife and told her I was going to post it. She was aware of it but as expected, she “dealt” with me later on at home. She showed me her typical “Ayigbe” woman side.”