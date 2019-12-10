Maersk Speaks On MD, Wife Attack At Ikoyi Lagos Residence

Gildas Tohouo, the Managing Director (MD) of Maersk Nigeria Limited who was attacked in his Ikoyi home in Lagos on Sunday, is in a stable but critical condition.

Concise News reports that this was disclosed in a statement by Maersk on Tuesday.

Tohouo – alongside his foreign national wife, Bernadette – was attacked in a robbery allegedly masterminded by some of the couple’s domestic workers.

The MD, who is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos, is said to hail from Cameroon.

His wife died during the attack. She was reported to have been forced to transfer some money to her attackers after which she was forced to drink acid and was suffocated with a pillow.

But Tohouo was able to place a call through to the chief security officer of the company who led policemen to the scene before the suspects could escape.

An electrician and his friend who attacked the couple were immediately arrested.

“We are very sorry to confirm that a colleague and his family have been attacked in their residence in Lagos, Nigeria during the evening of 8 December 2019,” David Williams, regional managing director of Africa for A.P. Moller-Maersk, said.

“Tragically, the wife of our colleague passed away at the scene. Our colleague is in the hospital, where his condition is critical, but stable. The 3 children are all safe and accounted for.”

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathy goes to the family. We will do whatever we can to support them in this tragedy.”

The company stated that it is supporting the investigation “in every possible way”.

Earlier, the Police confirmed they are investigating the attack.

Police boss assures residents of safe yuletide

In related news, the Police Command in Anambra has assured residents of the state of its commitment to ensure adequate security of lives and property during and after the festive periods.

John Abang, the Commissioner of Police in the state, gave the assurance in an interview with NAN on Tuesday in Awka.

Abang said that the high technology surveillance equipment, provided by Anambra Governor Willie Obiano administration, had been deployed to combat crime and criminality that might arise either now or during the yuletide.

“Anambra is the only state in Africa where such equipment is used and it must be professionally used to achieve its intended goal,” he said.

The police boss said that officers and men under his command would work optimally to ensure that the people sleep with their two eyes closed during the festive and after the period.

He urged the citizens of the state residing in other parts of the states to feel free to visit home and celebrate the festive season with their loved ones.

Abang urged residents to be law-abiding and go about their legitimate businesses without fear, assuring them that the police would do their best to ensure peace, during and after the festive periods.