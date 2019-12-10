Latest Benue State News Online Today December 10th 2019

Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Tuesday, December 10th, 2019, on Concise News.

Here are the latest Benue news headlines

Benue: ICPC Arraigns Ortom’s Aide Over Alleged N4.7b Contract Scam

Stephen Amase, the principal private secretary to Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, and a former Commissioner for Works, Manger T Emmanuel, have been arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) over alleged N4.7billion fraud.

The ICPC said the suspects were charged before Justice S.O Itodo of the Benue State High Court in Makurdi. Read more here.

Benue’s Ortom Reacts To Evang. Bonnke’s Demise Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom says the death of popular evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke is a big blow to christendom and the entire world. In a statement on Saturday by Terve Akase, his Chief Press Secretary, Governor Ortom describes evangelist Bonnke as a true man of God whose works of preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ touched lives in many positive ways. Read more here.