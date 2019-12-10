How I Changed Face Of Naija Entertainment- Cubana Chef Priest

Owerri-based king of night life Cubanna Chief Priest who was one of the facilitators of American rapper’ Cardi B’s trip to Nigeria has taken to Instagram to brag about bringing change to the Nigerian entertainment industry.
Concise News reports that Cubana, while sharing photos of himself and Cardi B on his handle, said he deserves honour for the successful visit of the sensational rapper.
Recall that Cardi B stormed Nigeria’s commercial centre, Lagos, on Thursday, December 5, for Livespot X Festival, which held on Saturday after which she headed for Ghana’s capital, Accra.
Captioning the photos, Cubana boasted that he spent so much on the rapper’s visit to the country.
He wrote: I Did Change The Face Of Naija🇳🇬 Entertainment With CUBANA🔥 Na That Original Multi Grammy🎖 Award Winning Yankee🇺🇸 Rapper🎙 @iamcardib Be This Oh !!!! No Be Look 👀 Alike, No Be Photoshop, Put Some Respect ✊🏿 Some Real, Fat @obi_cubana Money💰Went Down To Make This Possible, Get Me Some Frames🖼 I Need To Hang My Picture Of The Year
View this post on Instagram
I Did Change The Face Of Naija🇳🇬 Entertainment With CUBANA🔥 Na That Original Multi Grammy🎖 Award Winning Yankee🇺🇸 Rapper🎙 @iamcardib Be This Oh !!!! No Be Look 👀 Alike, No Be Photoshop, Put Some Respect ✊🏿 Some Real, Fat @obi_cubana Money💰Went Down To Make This Possible, Get Me Some Frames🖼 I Need To Hang My Picture Of The Year #CubanaChiefPriest🔑 #CelebrityBarMan🌟
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.