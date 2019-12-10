Gombe Governor Presents N131bn Budget For 2020

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has proposed a total of N131bn tagged ‘Budget of Change’ for the 2020 fiscal year, Concise News reports.

The governor presented the 2020 Appropriation Bill to members of the State House of Assembly during plenary on Monday in Gombe, the state capital.

In his remarks, the governor informed the lawmakers that his administration intended to spend over N59 billion and N71 billion on recurrent and capital expenditure respectively.

This, according to him, represents a shift in the government’s approach to the welfare of the people and the development of the state.

Governor Inuwa explained that some of the key areas the government would focus on included agriculture, education, water, youth and women development.

He disclosed that education gulped the highest allocation followed by infrastructure, as well as health making the central focus on capital expenditure.

In his response, the Speaker of the House, Sadiq Abubakar, assured the governor that the lawmakers would pass the appropriation bill as soon as possible to ensure the people of Gombe enjoy the dividends of democracy.1