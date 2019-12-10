Fowler: Tinubu, Osinbajo Have Been ‘Scammed’ By Cabal – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been “scammed” by the “Fulani cabal,” following President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Muhammad M. Nami as replacement for Babatunde Fowler as the Chairman of the FIRS.

A statement by the Presidency said that Fowler, whose tenure expired on 9th December, is expected to hand over to the most senior director on the board, who will take charge, pending the Senate’s confirmation of the new board.

Nami’s nomination was conveyed in a letter Buhari sent to the Senate on the composition of a new board for the revenue agency.

According to the statement, Nami is “a well-trained Tax, Accounting and Management professional with highly rated qualifications and professional practice and licenses from relevant professional bodies.”

Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode, who is a chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), recalled that he predicted that Fowler would be replaced by a Northern Muslim.

He also claimed that former Lagos Governor Bola Tinubu has been outmanoeuvred as the cabals are not done with him yet.

“Finally, Fowler of FIRS is out and, just as I predicted, he has been replaced by a northern Muslim,” he tweeted on his handle, Monday.

“When will Tinubu and Osinbajo finally accept that they were outflanked, outmanoeuvred, fooled and scammed into betraying their own people by the Fulani cabal. More to come!”