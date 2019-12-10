FIRS: How Fowler Lobbied Buhari Govt. For Second Term (Photo)

Former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Babatunde Fowler lobbied to get a second term, according to a leaked memo.

Concise News reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed Muhammad M. Nami to replace Fowler as the Chairman of the FIRS.

A statement by the Presidency said that Fowler, whose tenure expired on 9th December, is expected to hand over to the most senior director on the board, who will take charge, pending the Senate’s confirmation of the new board.

Nami’s nomination was conveyed in a letter Buhari sent to the Senate on the composition of a new board for the revenue agency.

According to the statement, Nami is “a well-trained Tax, Accounting and Management professional with highly rated qualifications and professional practice and licenses from relevant professional bodies.”

A Nigerian journalism professor in the US Farooq Kperogi has, however, said Fowler tried to lobby for a second term but was turned down.

He posted a leaked memo from Fowler addressed to the Secretary General of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha and dated December 9th, 2019.

Kperogi tweeted alongside the leaked memo that the letter, as well as Fowler being turned down, are all plots ahead of the 2023 election.

“If this memo is authentic,” the varsity teacher said, “it means Tunde Fowler actually actively lobbied for a 2nd term but was turned down.

“And, to add insult to injury, they leaked it! Get your popcorn! The real movie of 2023 is about to start. We predicted this.

“Any halfway smart person could’ve foreseen it.”

If this memo is authentic, it means Tunde Fowler actually actively lobbied for a 2nd term but was turned down. And, to add insult to injury, they leaked it! Get your popcorn! The real movie of 2023 is about to start. We predicted this.Any halfway smart person could've foreseen it pic.twitter.com/WgvaW18xyw — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) December 10, 2019

He later added: “I’ve confirmed that the memo is authentic.”