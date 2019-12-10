FIRS: Buhari Asks Senate To Confirm Chairman, Members

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari in which he asked the upper legislative chamber to confirm the appointment of the chairman and members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
Senate President Ahmad Lawan read the letter at the start of plenary.
It comes a day after Muhammad Nami was announced by the Presidency as the new Executive Chairman of the FIRS, replacing Babatunde Fowler, whose tenure elapsed on Monday, December 9.
“Pursuant to Section 3(2) of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2007, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the underlisted names of nominees as the Chairman and Members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service,” the letter read.
Those appointed include James Ayuba – Member (North Central); Ado Danjuma – Member (North West), and Adam Mohammad – Member (North East).
Others are Ikeme Osakwe – Member (South East), Adewale Ogunyomade – Member (South West), and Ehile Aigbangbee – Member (South-South).
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Learn the secret to truly natural weight loss plus testimonies of people who have benefited.
Shocking Discovery Reveals Natural Viagra that Help Men Last 25minutes and Get Stronger Erections without side effects
New Anti-Infection Herbal Remedy So Effective… Flushes off
Staphylococcus, Gonorrhea and other Related Infections!
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.