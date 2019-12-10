EPL: Leicester City Boss Rodgers Heaps Praises On Super Eagles Star

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has hailed Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho, describing him as a great player, Concise News reports.
This news medium understands that Iheanacho who has struggled at the King Power Stadium is now enjoying a new lease of life.
He scored the winner against Everton in a Premier League game two weekends ago and was on song as the Foxes pounced Aston Villa 1-4 in their most recent match, also.
And Rodger who was impressed by the showing put forth by the former U-17 World Cup winner admitted that the Nigerian is a key player for his side.
“I thought he (Iheanacho) was great. He (Iheanacho) played the role how we wanted him to play,” Rodgers told LFC TV. “He creates Jamie’s first goal gets the second one with a good finish.
“I just think with Kels now that he’s settling into being a Leicester City player. He’s come in for that first year, he was playing second fiddle to Jamie without many appearances. Probably before when he’s come into games.”
The former Liverpool gaffer also charged Iheanacho to work harder in training describing his current form as excellent.
“All I said to him was just work hard in training, that’s all you can do. Don’t worry about being picked or not, that’s the manager’s choice,” the coach added.
“But as long as you’re working hard and giving me something to think about, then that’s all you can do. He’s been first class in his training.
“You saw him in the cup games, he comes in and he scores. He did it at Everton, came on and made a great impact.
“It’s just a case of him coming in with confidence. Today, I thought he was very good, his hold-up play, his link-up with the midfield. He was excellent.”
