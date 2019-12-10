EPL: Grab This Opportunity With Both Hands, Ex-Int’l Tells Iheanacho

A former Super Eagles star Dosu Joseph has called on Kelechi Iheanacho to utilize every playing time he has for Leicester City.

Concise News understands that the out-of-favour Nigerian player was given his first league start by Brendan Rogers in a tie with Aston Villa on Sunday.

And the Nigerian who bagged the winner against Everton last week did not disappoint as he struck again and provided an assist for Jamie Vardy against Villa.

Speaking about Iheanacho’s resurgence with the Foxes, Dosu Joseph, a former Nigerian goalie, called on the 23-year-old to work harder.

According to the Atlanta ’96 Olympic gold medalist, the former U-17 World Cup winner has the potentials to secure a place in Leicester City’s starting eleven.

“I am delighted with Kelechi Iheanacho’s impressive performance with Leicester City,” Dosu told Soccernet NG.

“I think he’s gradually winning his warming his way back into City manager, Brendan Rodgers.

“His goal against Everton and most recently against Aston Villa shows he has improved a lot.

“It also shows the player’s hunger and determination to be in the starting eleven of the Leicester City manager having been overlooked for so many games.

“It will be nice if he will keep up with the good performance so that he will find his way back into the Super Eagles team.

“He must keep his head straight and act as if he has not been played in the team. I believe Iheanacho will make good of this rare opportunity been giving to him.”