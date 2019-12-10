Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Makes Fresh Allegation Against Nigerian Army

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has accused the Nigerian Army of abducting the members of his group.

According to Kanu, IPOB activist, Kelvin Odionyenfe Nduka, Nnamdi Obi and Chinemerem Onuorah were abducted by the Army on Sunday 8 December 2019.

The IPOB leader, who took to his Twitter handle to raise the alarm did not say the exact place the trio were allegedly abducted but he urged Abia State government to ensure their safety.

He wrote: “The @HQNigerianArmy abducted 3 #IPOB activists (Kelvin Odionyenfe Nduka, Nnamdi Obi and Chinemerem Onuorah)on Sunday the 8th of December. @Abiastategov should ensure their safety.

Kanu leads the pro-Biafran group seeking secession from Nigerian. The group’s agitation for a republic of Biafra had earned them a top spot in the bad books of the Nigerian government, resulting in its proscription by the Buhari led administration.