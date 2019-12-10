Barcelona President Speaks On Guardiola Returning To Club

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said that “the door is always open” for him Pep Guardiola at the Nou Camp.

Guardiola began his coaching career with his boyhood club, enjoying huge success by winning three La Liga titles and twice the Champions League between 2008 and 2012.

Speculation is currently swirling around the Catalan with a season and a half left to run on his Manchester City contract.

Bartomeu insists Guardiola will always be welcome back at the Nou Camp. “It doesn’t depend on me,” the president told La Repubblica

“It was Pep who decided to leave, but the door will always be open for him at Barca.”For now, Ernesto Valverde is calling the shots at Camp Nou.”

Bartomeu also addressed Barca’s plans for the January transfer window. “We don’t expect much movement,” he said.

“We have a balanced team, we don’t need anything, but we can’t afford to lose anyone either.”