‘Ayekooto’ Gets Knocks For ‘N-Power Money Is Being Paid’ Stance

As stipend is yet to be settled, an All Progressives Congress (APC) adherent and one of the leaders of the Buhari Media Center (BMC), simply identified as Dayo, has received knocks from Twitter users for asserting that “N-Power money is being paid”.

Concise News reports that the N-Power Programme is a job creation and skills empowerment programme of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to the FG, N-Power is designed to help young Nigerians acquire and develop life-long skills to become practical solution providers in their communities, enabling them to become innovative players in the domestic and global markets. It is for young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35.

The main policy thrust of the N-Power scheme is to harness large-scale skill development in the country, the Muhammadu Buhari administration says.

On Monday, Dayo, with Twitter name, @DeeOneAyekooto while tackling ‘wailers’ claimed major commitments of the FG is being settled. He mentioned N-Power as one of the ‘money being paid’. But some commenters objected to that stance.

“There’s no money in town”.That’s Wailers chorus. Salaries are paid,pensions are being paid.Traders are being paid. Contractors are being paid.Subsidy Accruals since 2015 are being paid,Npower money is being paid. Construction companies are paid. How else do money get to town? — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) December 9, 2019

See some reactions to his tweet below:

Which Npower? October and November are still outstanding yet December is here. Is that how the president and other appointees are paid? Is that how you the BMC co leader are paid? You had better know that 3 years is so close, this one too will pass. — samuel Adeola (@diollarglory) December 9, 2019

Oga Npower this month will b three months ooo no stipend , that minister should resign n go.. Anybody trying to paint baba black, should resign n goo. — Al_qasim Suleiman (@KasimSuleiman13) December 9, 2019

Na u pay Npower abi? — Awoyemi Olushola Wasiu (@OlusholaWasiu) December 10, 2019

Which @npower_ng ? You people should be ashamed of your party. Ordinary 30k you can not pay and you are here hailing. Nonsense! — IAA (@IAA33858184) December 9, 2019