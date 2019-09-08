Chelsea’s Barkley States Why Mount Should Join Euro 2020 Squad

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has backed teammate Mason Mount to join the England squad for Euro 2020, Concise News understands.

Barkley described Mount as a ‘brilliant player’ that has a really good technique, adding that he was hungry to improve.

Mount has been called up to Gareth Southgate’s squad for England’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo on September 7 and 10 respectively.

The 20-year-old has been effective so far this season under Frank Lampard at Chelsea, scoring two goals in four appearances for the Blues.

According to Evening Standard, Barkley said: “I believe Mount will be in the squad 100 per cent when it comes to it.”

“Then it is down to him but I believe he will be [in the team] because of how good he is and the things I have seen this season.

“The way he arrives in the box and gets shots away early, it is similar to Lamps. He has a really good technique with how he finishes as well. He is a brilliant player.

“He is hungry to improve, hungry to score and hungry to help the team in any way he can, if it is out on the left, in the No10 or in a midfield three.”