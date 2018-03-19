Meter Supply Will Get Better, Says Fashola

Supply of meters to electricity consumers will improve with the approval of new regulations for meter asset providers, says Minister of Power Babatunde Fashola.

The minister was speaking at the News Agency of Nigeria forum in Abuja on Sunday.

“For meters specifically, it will get better, which is one of the problems we intend to solve under the Power Sector Recovery Programme (PSRP),” the former governor of Lagos state said.

“Every problem that afflicts the industry that we have seen is in that PSRP, so that PSRP is like the first aid kit to solving, it is like the do it all box, if new problems comes we will throw it inside.

“So specifically about meters, you would have heard that on Monday at our meeting in Uyo, the regulator presented the regulations that allows new meter asset providers to now be licensed.

“What that means is that you can be a meter assets provider if you meet the conditions. What that means is that you are bringing money to help meter customers in a DISCO.

“What it means is that you are relieving the financial pressure from the DISCO, so the DISCO can face their core business which is to distribute energy.

“Meters don’t distribute energy, meters measure energy that is been distributed.

“The core business of the DISCO is to distribute energy, they need meters.

“But we want them to invest their own money in transformers, in circuit breakers, in re-conducting their lines which is really the heart of their business, so it will get better.”