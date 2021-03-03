2.3 Million Nigerians Have Registered For COVID-19 Vaccines -NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has disclosed that 2.3m Nigerians registered for COVID-19 vaccination in less than 24 hours after it announced the launch of a portal for registration for the vaccination.

Executive Director of NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib disclosed that there is enthusiasm in Nigeria over Monday’s arrival of 4m doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs in an interview on Channels TV.

Shuaib said; “I can tell you that there is a lot of excitement [about the vaccine arrival]. I know some people have their concerns and we are trying but I want to give you an example of the enthusiasm that Nigerians are showing around wanting to take these vaccines.

“Around midday on Monday when we launched the e-registration platform, in less than 24 hours, we already had up to 2.3m Nigerians who had registered. And that number continues to increase.”

He added that the first batch of vaccines is a major boost in Nigeria’s fight against the disease which has been contracted by over 150,000 people in the nation.

Shuaib added; “So, we take that very seriously and this is why we are going to be working very hard.

“Yes, the vaccines are here, but there is even harder work that needs to go on to make sure that we deliver the vaccines into the arms of Nigerians in a way that is respectful, in a way that is stress-free.”