172 Clubbers Arrested At Cubana Club To Pay N6.8m Fine

At least 172 persons arrested at Cubana night club for violating COVID-19 protocols, have been convicted by a mobile court sitting at the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit in Oshodi.

The presiding judge ordered each of them to pay a fine of N40,000 and also sentenced them to community service.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said, “Despite all the efforts and COVID-19 policies being rolled out by the government, most youths, who are leaders of tomorrow, still find it difficult to comply. Self-compliance is what matters most; the ladies and gentlemen here were arrested around 2am on Saturday at the Cubana Nightclub on Victoria Island.

“When we got there, 172 violators were inside one club and were not observing social distancing. We have footage of them in the club and aiding the spread of COVID-19.

“We will charge them and we will comply with whatever decision the court makes. Our job is to get them arrested for violating COVID-19 regulations and present them before the court of law. It is at the discretion of the magistrate or the presiding judge to decide the judgment that will be meted out to them.”

Odumosu reiterated that clubbing had been banned in the state and revealed efforts were on to apprehend the owner of the club for prosecution.