17 Southern Govs Meet On FG’s Move To Recover Grazing Routes

Damola Areo28 mins ago
1
southern governors

17 Southern governors will today meet in Lagos where they will deliberate on the Federal Government’s plan to recover grazing routes in the country.

The governors will also deliberate on the open grazing ban which they declared in their region after a meeting in Asaba, Delta State.

They will be hosted by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Aside from the host governor, others expected at the meeting are Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Diri Duoye (Bayelsa), Willie Obiano (Anambra), Ben Ayade (Cross Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Oluwaseyi Makinde (Oyo), and Nyesom Wike (Rivers).

