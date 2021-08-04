17 NYSC Members Hospitalised Over COVID-19

17 corps members in the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, who were posted to Edo State have been hospitalised due to COVID-19.

This was disclosed by the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Edo Government-owned hospital, Dr. Osagie Ebomwonyi, when he visited the states infectious disease centre with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He said the corps members will be tested to see if what they have been infected with is not the Delta variant of the virus.

However, the Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Personal Assistant in the state, Mr. Ozeto Waheed, said the corps members are not infected with the Delta variant.

He said the corps members were tested for COVID-19 before they could enter the camp, adding that they were immediately taken to an isolation centre the moment they were discovered to have tested positive.

Obaseki on his own part said his administration will ensure that the Delta variant doesn’t get a foot hold in Edo State.