13 Injured, 25 Cars Destroyed In Lagos Tanker Explosion

No fewer than 13 persons sustained various degrees of injuries on Thursday night following a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker explosion at Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, opposite Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja.

About 25 cars were destroyed as a result of the explosion which occurred at about 10.32 p.m.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Zonal Coordinator, South West Zonal Office, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikeja on Friday.

Farinloye said the explosion threw the environment into panic due to the huge fire caused by the incident.

He said the explosion was alleged to have been caused by leakage while the LPG tanker was in motion.

“The resulting fire travelled with the wind to the premises of Ogun State Property Investment Company (OPIC) Plaza besides Sheraton Hotels, which houses different commercial outfits including a Chinese Restaurant.

“The fire was put out at about 12.30 a.m., after concerted efforts of five fire trucks from the Lagos State Fire Service and two trucks from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit.

“The initial search and rescue activities revealed that 13 persons sustained various degrees of burns. Out of this, nine are males while four are females,” Farinloye said.

According to him, the affected victims were attended to at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for First Aid.

He said four of the victims with severe injuries were later transfered to the Trauma and Burns Centre at Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos.

“Preliminary assessment of vehicles damaged indicated that about 25 were destroyed as at now.

“Comprehensive post disaster assessment on the extent of general damages would be done later today,” Farinloye added.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, led the team which took charge of crowd control and helped to restore normalcy. (NAN)